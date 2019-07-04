Synergetics expands sales and marketing teams

Synergetics announced it has hired three new employees to support recent growth throughout expanded territories. Synergetics adds two to the Sales Team with Breanna Cummings and Ashley Foster, and one to the Marketing team with Bryan Kelley. Breanna Cummings and Ashley Foster join Synergetics as Inside Sales Account Managers. Cummings and Foster are responsible for preparing quotes and sales orders, consulting customers on services, and researching products and pricing for Sales Account Managers.

Cummings joins the Sales Team with five years of administrative and clerical experience. Cummings was most recently a Leasing Consultant for College Station/The Polos Apartment Community in Starkville, Mississippi. Cummings will primarily support the Outside Account Sales Managers for South Alabama and South Mississippi.

Foster joins the sales team with 20 years of sales and marketing experience. Foster was most recently a Proposal Coordinator for The Babcock & Wilcox Company in West Point, Mississippi. Foster will primarily support the Outside Sales Account Manager in Arkansas. Bryan Kelley joins Synergetics as a Marketing Coordinator and is responsible for coordinating and supporting the company’s conference participation throughout its territories, maintaining CRM organization, and assisting with and attending Synergetics/Vendor events for customers in support of the sales team. Kelley joins the Marketing Team with five years of experience in management, sales, and marketing. Kelley was most recently the General Manager for Spread the Word, Inc. in Calhoun City.