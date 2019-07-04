The Skills Foundation of Mississippi elects new leaders for 2019

The Skills Foundation of Mississippi, Inc., announced that Amy Walker, Area Sales Manager for Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions has been elected to Chair the organization for 2019-2020, succeeding Amy Tate, Government Relations Manager for Tennessee Valley Authority. Subsequently, Ed Gardner, Director of Business and Economic Development for Entergy Mississippi was elected Vice Chairman for the organization. The Skills Foundation of Mississippi is a Mississippi based non-profit focused on growing the quantity of in-demand skilled labor across the state.
The Board of Directors also elected a new Director, John Brent (J.B.) Swanson, Director of Continuous Improvement at Stribling Equipment and Empire Truck Sales.
The 2019-2020 Board of Directors:
Christa Bishop – Senior Vice President Communications – Cooperative Energy
Carol Burger – Past President/CEO – United Way of the Capitol Area
Ashley Edwards – President/CEO – Gulf Coast Business Council
Ed Gardner – Director of Business & Economic Development – Entergy Mississippi
Jennifer Johnson – Policy Director – Southern Bancorp Community Partners
Jay Moon – President/CEO – Mississippi Manufacturers Association
George Schloegel (Chairman Emeritus)- Former Mayor of Gulfport, Former Director State Workforce Investment Board, Retired CEO of Hancock Bank
J.B. Swanson – Director of Continuous Improvement, Empire Truck Sales, LLC
Amy Tate (Immediate Past Chairman) – Government Relations Manager – Tennessee Valley Authority
Curnis Upkins – Vice President, Human Resources – Mississippi Hospital Association
Brian Useforge – Economic Development Director – Mississippi Power Company
Amy Walker – Area Sales Manager – Ergon, Inc.
