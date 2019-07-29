Travis elected President of Jackson Metro Chapter of MUW Alumni Association

Barbara Travis has been elected president of the Jackson Metro Chapter of the Mississippi University for Women Alumni Association.
A 1970 graduate of The W, she is a certified economic and community developer and has served in a number of local and state developmental positions, including director of economic development for Rankin County and executive director of the Mississippi World Trade Center. Prior to her career in economic development, Travis taught at The W and at Delta State University.
She owns MarketLynx Consulting, which focuses on corporate and community marketing and public relations, economic and community development, and organizational effectiveness.
In addition, she serves on advisory boards for the Metro Jackson Salvation Army, Merit Health River Oaks Hospital, Mississippi Opera Association, New Day Mississippi, and Millsaps College Arts and Lecture Series. She served as the 2015-2016 Governor of Rotary District 6820. Travis also serves on the MUWAA National Board of Directors.
She and her husband, Nick, live in Flowood.
Other newly elected officers are Peggy Hampton (1972), vice-president, Jenny Katool (1978), treasurer, Sue Simmons Freeman (1980), secretary, and Katy Pacelli (2000) and Symone Bounds (2012), past president advisors.
