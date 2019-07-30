Tupelo schools and ICC form Middle College

MBJ staff

Itawamba Community College and Tupelo Public School District have formed a “middle college” that will allow students to graduate with a secondary school diploma and a two-year associate degree.

Starting in August, some Tupelo High juniors will attend classes at the ICC Tupelo campus for the majority of the school day while taking classes at THS.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to get ahead and graduate high school with two years of college under their belts,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou, who implemented a similar program in Alaska. “The Middle College isn’t designed for every student, but for those who qualify, it’s the perfect model to graduate high school and enter college as a junior.”

To participate, a student must be a junior with a minimum of 14 core Carnegie unit credits, including completion of Algebra II, and in good academic standing with a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must score at least a 17 ACT score in English language arts and a 19 ACT score in math.

Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science will be granted.

For more information about the Middle College, contact counselor Tyler Philley at jtphilley@tupeloschools.com or 662-841-8970.