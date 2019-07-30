Tupelo schools and ICC form Middle College

MBJ staff
Itawamba Community College and Tupelo Public School District have formed a “middle college” that will allow students to graduate with a secondary school diploma and a two-year associate degree.
Starting in August, some Tupelo High juniors will attend classes at the ICC Tupelo campus for the majority of the school day while taking classes at THS.
“This is a great opportunity for our students to get ahead and graduate high school with two years of college under their belts,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou, who implemented a similar program in Alaska. “The Middle College isn’t designed for every student, but for those who qualify, it’s the perfect model to graduate high school and enter college as a junior.”
To participate, a student must be a junior with a minimum of 14 core Carnegie unit credits, including completion of Algebra II, and in good academic standing with a minimum 3.0 GPA. They must score at least a 17 ACT score in English language arts and a 19 ACT score in math.
Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science will be granted.
For more information about the Middle College, contact counselor Tyler Philley at jtphilley@tupeloschools.com or 662-841-8970.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info