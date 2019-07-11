Volunteer who is asked to resign calls sheriff a ‘lowlife’

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten tells the Natchez Democrat that Charles Harrigill’s behavior “is not conduct becoming of an officer.”
Harrigill resigned from a paid position in sheriff’s department in 2016 and later became a search-and-rescue volunteer. The sheriff says Harrigill has called him a “narcissist” and other names online.
Harrigill said on social media Tuesday that Patten rules by “fear and intimidation” and is a “lowlife.” Harrigill says he supports another candidate in this year’s sheriff’s race and believes Patten violated his First Amendment rights by asking him to leave search-and-rescue.
Patten says if Harrigill feels that way, “he should have never stepped down.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info