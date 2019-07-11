Volunteer who is asked to resign calls sheriff a ‘lowlife’

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten tells the Natchez Democrat that Charles Harrigill’s behavior “is not conduct becoming of an officer.”

Harrigill resigned from a paid position in sheriff’s department in 2016 and later became a search-and-rescue volunteer. The sheriff says Harrigill has called him a “narcissist” and other names online.

Harrigill said on social media Tuesday that Patten rules by “fear and intimidation” and is a “lowlife.” Harrigill says he supports another candidate in this year’s sheriff’s race and believes Patten violated his First Amendment rights by asking him to leave search-and-rescue.

Patten says if Harrigill feels that way, “he should have never stepped down.”