Waggoner Engineering hires Monsour

Waggoner Engineering, Inc., announced the hiring of Michael Monsour as a Senior Project Manager in its Gulfport office.

A native of Vicksburg, Monsour joins Waggoner with over 28 years of experience in railway operations that have included a variety of roles and responsibilities including employee safety, project management, and passenger and freight operations.

Before joining Waggoner, Monsour was a General Manager with OmniTRAX, Inc. in Ottawa, Ill. There, he worked closely with human resources to develop a successful onboarding training program related to safety and daily operating functions for new conductors and engineers. He also supervised mechanical car, engineering forces, mechanical locomotive, and transloading operations.

He spent over 11 years with Canadian National in various roles including superintendent of the Valley, Midwest and Iowa Zones and Prince George British Columbia and also served as an engineer and conductor in Jackson, Miss.

Monsour started his career with Kansas City Southern working in numerous roles throughout his 13-year tenure with KCS.