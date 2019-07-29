WBA Architecture welcomes Lewis and Gartman

The partners of Wier Boerner Allin Architecture announces the addition of Matthew Lewis as project coordinator and Jake Gartman as project coordinator.
Lewis, a Flowood native, graduated from Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture in May. During his tenure at MSU, Lewis interned at JH&H Architects in Flowood. He also served as co-gallery coordinator for Giles Hall, where he designed gallery layouts and procured student and professional work for the gallery’s exhibitions.
Hartman, a Ocean Springs natived graduated from Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture in May. While at MSU, Gartman interned with Unabridged Architecture in Bay St. Louis in addition to WBA Architecture. He served as a Library Assistant at the MSU Architecture Library, was a member of Tau Sigma Delta Honor Society, and participated in a three-week study of site planning in New York, NY.
