WealthPartners hires Launius and Beers

WealthPartners in Ridgeland announced the hiring of Kristy Launius, CPA, CPFA, as its Retirement Plan Services Specialist of the Corporate Retirement Plans Division and John Beers as a Wealth Management Analyst.

Beers oversees client account activities at WealthPartners by helping research market analytics and investment solutions and identify exited parameters of clients’ defined risk preferences and mitigation of accounts. Formerly a senior operations analyst at a hybrid robo-advisory firm in Denver, Beers’ expertise included managing the workflow of its high-volume business, while also providing creative and critical thinking for complex accounts. Beers has also worked as a financial advisor for a Denver advisory firm. One of his most remarkable business ventures was his involvement in a food start-up that hit it big when featured on “Shark Tank” and partnered with Mark Cuban. Today, Beers is still involved in this global enterprise – Chapul – an insect protein manufacturer.

Launius will be responsible for all aspects of the Corporate Retirement Plans Division, including practice management, product and vendor selection, due diligence, and new retirement plan acquisitions. She began her career in public accounting in 1993 at Haddox Reid Eubank & Betts, PLLC, Jackson, and has worked with qualified retirement plans for more than 25 years. She has served in Third Party Administrator (TPA), auditor, and plan advisor roles and is a seasoned institutional plan and client relationship manager. Launius has held senior positions throughout her career, including most recently as vice president of a private trust company and as wealth strategist at a leading financial firm.

She is an alumna of Mississippi College, a certified public accountant, and most recently served as a board member of the Mississippi Society of CPAs. Launius also has the distinct designation of Certified Plan Fiduciary Adviser (CPFA). She is former treasurer of the Susan G. Komen, Mississippi Chapter, as well as a former board member of the Mississippi SIDS Alliance.