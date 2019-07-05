Wilson, Ridgeway to lead Christian & Small firm in Ridgeland

Partner Sarah Beth Wilson and Associate Shauncey H. Ridgeway – formerly of Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush P.A. – have joined Birmingham-based Christian & Small LLP and will lead the newly-created office on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Wilson and Ridgeway practiced in the Creditors’ Rights, Bankruptcy and Financial Litigation practice group at Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush – and both joined Christian & Small in April and have been overseeing the construction under way at the firm’s Ridgeland office.

Wilson is an experienced litigator and board-certified specialist in business-bankruptcy law. She also sits as an appointed member of the Mississippi Board of Banking Review, was appointed to and serves as current Chairman of the advisory committee regarding the rules of practice and procedure governing in bankruptcy courts across Mississippi. She is an appointed member of the Mississippi Bankers Association’s Bank Attorneys Committee, and was recently named the “2018 Madison County Young Professional of the Year” by the Madison County Business League & Foundation and Madison County Economic Development Association.

Wilson has consistently been selected by Super Lawyers as a Mid-South Region “Rising Star” in the areas of Creditor-Debtor Rights and Business Litigation, maintains a Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent Peer and Judicial Review Rating, and was recently featured by Benchmark Litigation on its “40 & Under Hot List” of the region’s leading young litigators.

Ridgeway is a litigator who focuses her practice in the areas of creditors’ rights, business-bankruptcy law, lender liability defense, real and personal property rights, title issues, and contract and loan modifications and enforcement litigation. Ridgeway additionally offers expertise in state agency and administrative law and procedures gained through prior experience serving as attorney advisor to the administrative law judges of the Mississippi Social Security Administration, as well as during her tenure as procurement attorney for the Mississippi Department of Human Services. In this capacity, Ridgeway earned her certification as a Mississippi Certified Purchasing Agent, counseled the agency’s various departments on state and federal regulatory compliance issues and procedures, and represented the agency in connection with administrative hearings.