Wilson, Schmidt join United Way of South Mississippi team

Joshua Wilson of Hattiesburg and Julie Schmidt of Ocean Springs have joined the staff at United Way of South Mississippi in Gulfport.

Wilson is director of marketing and communications. He has 10 years of experience to his role, including time as a newspaper reporter and as a marketing and public relations administrator in higher education and in the foodservice distribution and visual communications industries.

He is a two-time graduate of William Carey University with a bachelor’s degree in social science and a master’s degree in business administration. He serves as officer-at-large on the board of directors for the Public Relations Association of Mississippi.

Wilson will direct marketing and public relations for United Way of South Mississippi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which attracts, distributes and manages millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Schmidt serves as director of education and community impact. She has 20 years of experience in business development and previously served as an independent grant writer and in financial services. She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

A past president of the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce, Schmidt is active with the Rotary Club of Ocean Springs. She is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.

In her new role, Schmidt will develop and implement the United Way of South Mississippi community impact agenda and provide leadership in the development of community and educational initiatives.