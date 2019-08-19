19 Bradley attorneys in Jackson listed in 2020 The Best Lawyers In America

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that 19 of the firm’s Jackson attorneys are included in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most highly regarded attorney referral publications, which is now in its 26th year. In addition, Best Lawyers named three of the firm’s Jackson attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year.” Firmwide, 252 attorneys at Bradley were listed by Best Lawyers.

“We are proud to have so many of our attorneys recognized once again by the Best Lawyers guide as among the top attorneys and practice leaders in the nation,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. “We commend our attorneys who all go above and beyond to deliver outstanding service and value to our clients across our many offices throughout the U.S.”

Attorneys are selected for Best Lawyers through extensive surveys of leading lawyers who assess the legal abilities of their peers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to participate or be recognized. The 2020 edition is based on more than 7.8 million evaluations and recognizes more than 60,000 attorneys in 145 practice areas.

In each metropolitan area, only a single attorney in each legal practice area is designated as the “Lawyer of the Year.” The Jackson attorneys selected by Best Lawyers as “Lawyers of the Year” for 2020 (as well as their recognized practice areas) are:

– Ralph B. Germany, Jr. was named Construction Law “Lawyer of the Year.”

– J. William Manuel was named Litigation – Environmental “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants.

– Stephen L. Thomas was named Litigation – Intellectual Property “Lawyer of the Year.’ He also is listed for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

The other Jackson attorneys listed as 2020 Best Lawyers (as well as their recognized practice areas) are:

– Michael J. Bentley (Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning)

– Jeffrey R. Blackwood (Commercial Litigation)

– Roy D. Campbell III (Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants)

– David W. Clark (Commercial Litigation)

– W. Rodney Clement (Corporate Law, Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law)

– Margaret Oertling Cupples (Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

– W. Wayne Drinkwater (Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants.)

– Jason Fortenberry (Commercial Litigation, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Real Estate)

– Mary Clay W. Morgan (Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants), Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

– Wendy R. Mullins (Business Organizations [including LLCs and Partnerships])

– Dinetia M. Newman (Health Care Law)

– Alan W. Perry (Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Real Estate)

– William R. Purdy (Construction Law)

– Alex Purvis (Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

– Joseph J. Stroble (Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

– Stephen M. Wilson (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law)