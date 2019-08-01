$1M sought from Mississippi authorities accused in beating

A black man says he was pulled over by white Mississippi authorities last month and “brutally” beaten with their flashlights, now his lawyer wants those involved to pay $1 million.
The Oxford Eagle reports David Logan’s lawyer filed a claim on Wednesday asking for the money from Water Valley police, Yalobusha County sheriff’s department, and their corresponding localities. The claim says officers stopped Logan at a roadblock on July 18 and noticed he was driving with a suspended license. It says authorities attacked Logan because they assumed he was going to flee.
Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys told The Associated Press that Logan tried to tackle the officers, injuring two of them, and was shocked with a stun gun. He said deputies reported that Logan appeared to be on drugs.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info