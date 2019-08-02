2 Mississippi House leaders defeated in Republican primary

Two leaders in the Mississippi House have lost their bids for re-election, falling to opponents in the Republican primary.
Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden of Meridian and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jeff Smith of Columbus were defeated Tuesday.
Snowden was first elected to the House in 1999 and Smith in 1991. While Snowden has always been elected as a Republican, Smith is a former Democrat.
Also losing a primary Tuesday were Republican Rep. William Shirley of Quitman, first elected in 2011; and Democratic Sen. Deborah Dawkins of Pass Christian, first elected in 1999.
Several legislators are facing opponents in Aug. 27 party primary runoffs.
The general election is Nov. 5. All 122 House seats and all 52 Senate seats are on the ballot this year.
