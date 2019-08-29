Alligator hunting season opens Friday in Mississippi

Mississippi’s 2019 alligator season officially opens Friday at noon.
WLBT-TV reports the season will open for 10 days and will close at noon on Monday, Sept. 9.
A total of 960 permits in seven hunting zones across the state were offered in two random drawings. This is the 15th year of public waterway alligator hunting in the state and wildlife officials say they expect high participation.
Flynt also reminds hunters that all persons, 16 years of age or older, who are in a vessel with, or assisting a permit holder, must possess a Lifetime Hunting License or an Alligator Hunting License and a valid prerequisite hunting license. For more information call 601-432-2199.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info