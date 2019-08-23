Anderson and Johns join Haddox Reid

Brady Anderson and Brittany Johns joined the Jackson CPA firm of Haddox Reid Eubank Betts, PLLC. Anderson will work in the audit division, and Johns in the tax division.

A native of Purvis, Brady graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his Bachelor of Accountancy and Masters of Professional Accountancy. While attending USM, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Beta Alpha Psi. He enjoys watching and playing most any competitive sport. He especially enjoys baseball and is an Atlanta Braves fan. He also enjoys traveling. He recently participated in the British Studies Program through USM where he was able to spend a month in the heart of London.

Johns graduated from Mississippi State University where she received her Bachelor of Accountancy and Masters Taxation. Brittany grew up in Hattiesburg and is the oldest of four children. She loves reading, teaching dance, and being involved in her church.