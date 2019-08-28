Atmos Energy Corporation promotes/hires four employees within Mississippi Division

James E. McKenzie has been named Vice President Technical Services. Roy Moss has been named Vice President of Operations, Southern Region. Mathew B. Davidson has been promoted to Vice President Rates & Regulatory Affairs. John Duease has been promoted to Vice President Marketing

McKenzie began his career in March, 1992, as an Engineer. He became the Engineering Manager in 2002 and was promoted to Vice President Operations for the Northern Region of Mississippi in 2017. Prior to Atmos, McKenzie worked for United Gas Pipe Line Company of Houston, Texas from 1982-1992 in the areas of Field Operations, Engineering, and Gas Supply. He is a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Houston Baptist University with a Master of Business Administration. McKenzie is also a licensed Professional Engineer in the states of Mississippi and Texas.

During his career at Atmos, McKenzie has participated in various industry organizations, such as the Southern Gas Association and the Gas Piping Technology Committee (GPTC) where he currently chairs its Design Task Group.

McKenzie and his wife, Frieda, are residents of Brandon and have two adult daughters, Megan and Shelby, along with two grandchildren, Patton and Ann Leland.

Moss has served as the Director of Operations for Mid-Tex since 2016 and has over 32 years of experience working for Atmos Energy. His expertise and knowledge of operations will be a benefit to the Mississippi Division. Moss began his career at Atmos as a Construction Operator in 1986. He has held a variety of assignments over the years including Service Technician and Distribution Operator where he acquired his 1104 welding certification. In 2005 he was transferred to Round Rock, TX, as an Operations Supervisor. In 2013 he became an Operations Manager before being promoted to Director of Operations in 2016. Moss is currently enrolled at Amberton University in Garland, TX, where he is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Human Relations and Business. Moss served in the United States military for 20 years. He retired from the United States Air Force Reserve at the rank of Tech Sergeant in 2008.

Moss and his wife, Stephanie, have four daughters: Cheryce (29), Alanna (21), Brandi (18), and Danyelle (13). He and his family will be relocating to the Jackson area in the near future.

Davidson will lead Atmos’ rates and regulatory affairs division and communicate the Mississippi Division’s position on business and regulatory matters to various governmental authorities primarily the Mississippi Public Service Commission. Davidson began his career with Atmos Energy Marketing in a procurement function in 2004. During his career at Atmos Energy, Davidson has led teams responsible for critical Gas Supply functions such as planning, forecasting, contract negotiation, contract administration, and financial hedging. Davidson joined the Mississippi division in 2018 as the Vice President of Marketing, leading the local marketing department as well as guiding the strategic marketing efforts for Atmos Energy.

He is a graduate of Tulane University with a Master’s in Business Administration and the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration.

Davidson and his wife, Aimee, live in Madison and have three children – Brayden, Brooks, and Emma Kate.

Duease began his career with Mississippi Valley Gas Company in 1993 as a Marketing Representative in Greenville, Mississippi. He later moved to the Mid-TX Division in Dallas, TX, as Marketing Development Specialist. He continued his advancement into leadership roles such as an Account Manager and recently as Director of Sales for the Mid-Tex Division. During his tenure in Texas, Duease served on the Dallas Builders Association Board of Directors, the Texas Association of Builders’ Associates and Sunbelt Builders Show Committees, and was a member of Leadership McKinney Class of 2019. He previously served in several builder associations in Mississippi and is a former President of the Central Mississippi and Memphis Metro Chapters of the Southern Miss Alumni Association.

Duease earned his Bachelor’s degree in Retail Marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi.

He and his wife, Cathy, have been married for 23 years and have a daughter named Campbell. His hobbies include gardening, traveling with family and friends, and Southern Miss Athletics.