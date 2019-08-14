Attorney for officer in shooting describes body cam video

The attorney for a Mississippi police officer who killed a man last week says he’s reviewed the officer’s body camera video.
Attorney Calvin Taylor tells The Sun Herald that the video shows Moss Point officers responding to a sighting of 27-year-old Toussaint Diamon Sims, who was wanted on felony warrants. He says Sims fled and led officers on a car chase that ended when Sims fled on foot with “nothing in his hands.”
The attorney says officers initially grabbed their stun guns, but his client shot Sims after Sims appeared to reach for a gun in his waistband. He says Sims had a loaded gun.
He says the video shows no witnesses, going against accounts including that of a reverend who claimed to see police plant a weapon on Sims.
