Baptist Golden Triangle receives award for treatment of heart attack patients

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2019. The Columbus facility is one of only 86 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Baptist Golden Triangle’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that the hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the award, the hospital demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain – MI Registry for four consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures such as door to EKG time, door to device time and post-operative medication and therapy compliance, according to Baptist Golden Triangle Director of Cardiology services Kayla Pruitt

“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Baptist Golden Triangle has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction (heart attack),” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Baptist Golden Triangle has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocker artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“This award is the result of our dedication to improving patient outcomes for our cardiovascular patients. It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work we do to escalate care quickly, safely and effectively for our heart attack patients,” Pruitt said.

The hospital was recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with primary percutaneous coronary intervention for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

The hospital earned the accreditation based on a rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.