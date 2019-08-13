Baptist Golden Triangle welcomes Dr. Stewart Horsley

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle welcomes new cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Stewart Horsley, MD to the medical staff. Horsley comes to Columbus from Baptist Heart – Baptist Health Systems in Jackson. He will be in practice at BMG Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at 255 Baptist Blvd., Suite 401, Columbus.
Originally from Auburn, Ala., Horsley is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and completed medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He completed both an internship and residency in general surgery at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga. followed by a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Emory University Affiliated Hospitals/Carlyle Fraser Heart/Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta.
He is certified by the American Board of Surgery, the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and is a Diplomat in the National Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Horsley is a member of the both the American and Mississippi State Medical Associations, the Central Medical Society and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.
He is also a clinical assistant professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Dr. Horsley and his wife Lisa have four children and in his free time he enjoys playing golf.
