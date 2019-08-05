Beachfront mansion fire on the Mississippi coast

News outlets on the coast report that the home in Pass Christian is commonly known as the Monroe House. The fire was reported at around 4 a.m. Monday and was still burning at midday.

Firefighters from a half-dozen communities joined the fight to save the beachfront landmark.

Officials said battling the blaze is a complex operation and that the fire had spread to the attic and in between the walls.

No injuries were reported.

In 2015, the home was listed for $12.5 million, according to Sun Herald archives.

The mansion is on an 8-acre lot and has 15 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.