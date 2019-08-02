Board of Mental Health names new chair, vice chair, new member

The Mississippi Board of Mental Health has been joined by one new member, and a new chair and vice chair have been named for the 2019-2020 year that began July 1, 2019.

Dr. John Montgomery of Ocean Springs will serve as the chair of the Board of Mental Health for the coming year, and Dr. Manda Griffin of Houlka will serve as vice chair for the year. Also joining the board is Dr. Alyssa Killebrew of Madison, who has been appointed for a seven-year term beginning July 1.

Dr. Montgomery is the Medical Director for Behavioral Health at Singing River Health Systems in Jackson County. He is also a consulting psychiatrist who works with law enforcement officials in Hancock, Pearl River and Jackson Counties, and he has a private forensic practice as well. He has been appointed to represent the psychiatrist position on the board.

Dr. Griffin is a registered respiratory therapist, a licensed social worker, and a board-certified family nurse practitioner who has worked with several hospitals in north Mississippi. She represents the social worker position on the board.

Dr. Killebrew is a clinical psychologist in private practice who has worked at Life Help Region 6 Community Mental Health Center and previously served as Mental Health Director of the Youthful Offender Unit in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Killebrew was appointed to serve as the Third Congressional District representative on the board.

The Mississippi Board of Mental Health is composed of nine members appointed by the Governor of Mississippi and confirmed by the State Senate.

Members’ terms are staggered to ensure continuity of quality care and professional oversight of services. By statute, the nine-member board is composed of a physician, a psychiatrist, a clinical psychologist, a social worker with experience in the field of mental health, and one citizen representative from each of Mississippi’s five congressional districts (as existed in 1974).