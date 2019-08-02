Booth joins Mississippi Forestry Commission

Misty Booth has joined the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) as the new Urban Forestry Coordinator, announced Russell Bozeman, MFC State Forester.

As the Urban Forestry Coordinator, Booth will oversee the agency’s urban forestry program, including administration of the Urban and Community Forestry Challenge Grant Program and the Tree City USA® program in Mississippi.

Booth will also assist cities and private landowners with their urban forestry needs, as well as coordinate the MFC’s Urban Forest Strike Team, which analyzes damage and provides assistance in restoring urban forests following natural disasters.

“Misty brings two decades’ worth of experience in forest management to the Mississippi Forestry Commission,” Bozeman said. “This experience will be a valuable asset to the agency’s Urban Forestry Program.”

Prior to joining the MFC, Booth worked for Mississippi State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Booth, a 1999 graduate of Mississippi State University, resides in Starkville with her husband, Cade.