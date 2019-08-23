Breazeale earns accreditation in public relations

Jessica Breazeale of Wesson, Public Affairs Manager with Georgia-Pacific Monticello completed the Examination for Accreditation in Public Relations, entitling her to use the APR professional designation. The announcement was made by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), a consortium of nine professional communication organizations that directs this competency certification program.

Breazeale holds a master of science and bachelor of arts in public relations from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She also holds an associate’s degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The Accreditation program aims to improve the practice of public relations by assessing competence in 60 areas of knowledge, skills and abilities associated with the profession.

Breazeale also serves on the Lincoln-County Rotary, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Board, Executive Board for Red Bluff Gran Fondo, Communications Committee for Mississippi Forestry Association, Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation Board of Directors, Co-Lin Alumni Band Board, USM Dixie Darling Alumni Association, Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) and much more.