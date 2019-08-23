Breazeale earns accreditation in public relations

Jessica Breazeale of Wesson, Public Affairs Manager with Georgia-Pacific Monticello completed the Examination for Accreditation in Public Relations, entitling her to use the APR professional designation. The announcement was made by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), a consortium of nine professional communication organizations that directs this competency certification program.
Breazeale holds a master of science and bachelor of arts in public relations from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She also holds an associate’s degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
The Accreditation program aims to improve the practice of public relations by assessing competence in 60 areas of knowledge, skills and abilities associated with the profession.
Breazeale also serves on the Lincoln-County Rotary, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Board, Executive Board for Red Bluff Gran Fondo, Communications Committee for Mississippi Forestry Association, Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation Board of Directors, Co-Lin Alumni Band Board, USM Dixie Darling Alumni Association, Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) and much more.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info