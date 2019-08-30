Broken pipe pours water onto Mississippi casino gaming floor

It was raining — but not money — inside one Mississippi casino.
The Horseshoe Casino and Hotel Tunica is cleaning up after a water main ruptured above part of the casino floor Thursday.
WMC-TV reports water poured out on gaming tables.
The casino says operations are continuing as normal except in the affected area. Damage could be repaired as early as Friday.
No one was injured and the casino doesn’t describe the damage as major.
Horseshoe, owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp. of Las Vegas is one of the largest casinos in Tunica County.
