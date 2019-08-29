Brunini attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers

Thirty-three attorneys with Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC, were selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Brunini lawyers were recognized in the following

Regions:

Biloxi Region: Leonard A. Blackwell, Gaming Law, Land Use and Zoning Law.

Columbus Region: J. Gordon Flowers, Commercial Litigation, Environmental Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Jackson Region: Matthew W. Allen Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Sheldon G. Alston: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; P. David Andress Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Real Estate Law; Cody C. Bailey: Commercial Litigation, Construction Law; Norman E. Bailey Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Trademark Law; Stephen J. Carmody Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; R. Richard Cirilli Jr Commercial Litigation, Health Care Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; William D. Drinkwater Commercial Litigation, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate; John M. Flynt; Administrative / Regulatory Law, Commercial Finance Law, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Christopher R. Fontan Litigation – Labor and Employment, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers; Louis G. Fuller Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law; Lynne K. Green: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Commercial Litigation, Elder Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; William B. Grete Health Care Law; James L. Halford: Communications Law, Energy Law; Ken Harmon, Oil and Gas Law, Real Estate Law; Karen E. Howell Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; William Trey Jones III Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental; R. David Kaufman: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Securities,, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Samuel C. Kelly Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Litigation – Construction; James A. McCullough II: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law; M. Patrick McDowell Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; John E. Milner Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental; William C. Penick IV Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit / Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Warren Ken Rogers Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Watts C. Ueltschey: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Energy Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Mining Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law, Real Estate Law; Leonard D. Van Slyke, Jr. Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Media Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Joseph E. Varner III Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; John E. Wade Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Gene Wasson Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law; Walter S. Weems Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law; Ron A. Yarbrough Construction Law, Litigation – Construction.

In addition to the above selections, the following 11 attorneys were chosen as Lawyer of the Year 2020:

Sheldon G. Alston – Litigation – Real Estate

Louis G. Fuller – Litigation and Controversy – Tax

Lynne K. Green – Trusts and Estates

Karen E. Howell – Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

R. David Kaufman – Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants

James A. McCullough II – Litigation – Bankruptcy

Warren Ken Rogers – Corporate Governance Law

Watts C. Ueltschey – Administrative / Regulatory Law

Joseph E. Varner III – Tax Law

John E. Wade – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Walter S. Weems – Commercial Transactions / UCC Law