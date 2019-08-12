Brunini welcomes Alston Ludwig

Ludwig has joined Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC as an associate in one of the firms litigation departments. He is a business litigator who focuses his practice on the construction industry. Ludwig is returning to Mississippi after living and practicing in North Carolina.

In 2009, Ludwig received his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi, graduating magna cum laude. Prior to attending law school, Ludwig graduated summa cum laude from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Sam Kelly, Managing Partner of Brunini said “We are excited to welcome Alston to the Firm and are confident that he will be a great asset to our team.”