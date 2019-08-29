Butler Snow attorneys named in Best Lawyers 2020, “Lawyer of the Year”

Butler Snow announced that some of its Mississippi attorneys have been included in Best Lawyers 2020 and Best Lawyers 2020 “Lawyer of the Year.”

Nationally, 173 of the firm’s attorneys are included in Best Lawyers® 2020, and 19 are Lawyers of the Year.

Best Lawyers compiles its lists of outstanding attorneys by conducting peer-review surveys in which lawyers confidently evaluate their professional peers.

Mississippi lawyers selected Lawyers of the Year:

Amanda Bolz Barbour – Criminal Defense: White Collar, Jackson.

Arthur D. Spratlin, Jr. – Transportation Law, Jackson.

Christopher R. Maddux – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Jackson.

John J. Healy III – Trademark Law, Jackson.

Robert C. Hutchison – Real Estate Law, Jackson.

W. Eugene Magee – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Jackson.

Paul V. Cassisa, Jr. – Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Tupelo.

Other Mississippi lawyers selected to Best Lawyers:

Gulfport: John M. Harral, Banking and Finance Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance; Michael B. Hewes, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Richard W. Sliman, Insurance Law.

Oxford: Paul V. Cassisa, Jr., Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Amanda Jones Tollison, Administrative / Regulatory Law, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Ridgeland: Phil B. Abernethy, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction; Paula Graves Ardelean, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Amanda Bolz Barbour, Criminal Defense: White-Collar; P. Ryan Beckett, Commercial Litigation; James H. Bolin, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Fred E. Bourn III, Commercial Litigation; John A. Brunini, Environmental Law; R. Barry Cannada, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Michael D. Caples, Government Relations Practice; Tommie S. Cardin, Government Relations Practice; Alveno N. Castilla, Corporate Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law; Donald Clark, Jr., Public Finance Law; Elizabeth L. Clark, Government Relations Practice; John A. Crawford Jr., Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities; Paul N. Davis, Commercial Litigation, Oil and Gas Law; Mark A. Dreher, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Richard M. Dye, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Stephen C. Edds, Economic Development Law, Government Relations Practice, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law; Andrea La’Verne Edney, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; John F. England, Commercial Finance Law, Public Finance Law; Sue Hicks Fairbank, Public Finance Law; Trudy D. Fisher, Environmental Law; Robert M. Frey, Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation; William Davis Frye, Commercial Litigation;William M. Gage, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Mark W. Garriga, Government Relations Practice; Charles E. Griffin, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Insurance; Tray Hairston, Government Relations Practice; J. Clifford Harrison, Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Consumer Law, Financial Services Regulation Law; Robert B. Harwell, Corporate Law; John J. Healy III, Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law; Steven M. Hendrix, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Tax Law; John C. Henegan, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Communications Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – First Amendment; Debbie Horn, Real Estate Law; Mark Hosemann, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law; Chad R. Hutchinson, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Robert C. Hutchison, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law; Selby A. Ireland, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Donna Brown Jacobs, Appellate Practice, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Alyson Bustamante Jones, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Christy D. Jones, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Samuel W. Keyes Jr., Government Relations Practice, Public Finance Law; Timothy W. Lindsay, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; Ronald I. Loeb, Trusts and Estates; Christopher R. Maddux, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; W. Eugene Magee, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Michael E. McWilliams, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Kyle V. Miller, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Robert A. Miller, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Meade W. Mitchell, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Lem E. Montgomery III, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; R. Wilson Montjoy II, Economic Development Law, Energy Law, Mediation, Natural Resources Law, Oil and Gas Law; Samantha R. Moore, Tax Law; Luther T. Munford, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, First Amendment Law, Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Media Law; Reed T. Nunnelee, Copyright Law; Orlando R. Richmond Sr., Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Benjamin W. Roberson, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; E. Barney Robinson III, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance; Paul S. Rosenblatt, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Stephen W. Rosenblatt, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; W. Michael Russ, Public Finance Law; Arthur D. Spratlin Jr., Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law; Jefferson K.B. Stancill, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Phillip S. Sykes, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Governance Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real EstateLitigation – Securities, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Robin Banck Taylor, Litigation – Labor and Employment; Ronald G. Taylor, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law; William P. Thomas, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Timothy M. Threadgill, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management; James B. Tucker, Corporate Compliance Law; Gilbert C. Van Loon, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; J. Paul Varner, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates; Thad W. Varner, Public Finance Law; Benjamin M. Watson, Appellate Practice, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Litigation; Ashley N. Wicks, Tax Law; Joshua J. Wiener, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation; Rebecca Lee Wiggs, Appellate Practice, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Thomas E. Williams, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants.