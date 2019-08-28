Butler Snow ranked by Thomson Reuters top legal counsel review

Thomson Reuters U.S. Municipals Review has ranked Butler Snow in multiple categories for the first half of 2019. The firm’s rankings include No. 10 nationally for disclosure counsel, No. 8 in the Southwest region for bond counsel and No. 7 in the Southeast region for bond counsel. The firm also ranked in several states for bond counsel (No. 1 in Colorado and Mississippi, No. 2 in Louisiana and No. 4 in Tennessee.)

Thomson Reuters ranks firms in a variety of self-reported statistics. The rankings signify how active firms are in the public finance space and provide a listing of the busiest public finance firms in the country.

“We are honored and proud to receive this significant recognition in a variety of categories,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “These rankings illustrate the success of our public finance practice and the firm’s commitment to the highest level of client service.”

Butler Snow offers a comprehensive and diverse public finance practice ranging from all forms of state and municipal bonds and obligations to the full complement of techniques available to finance or refinance a wide array of projects. The group, which is made up of nearly 50 attorneys, works collaboratively to find innovative financing solutions to support governmental, health care, industrial/economic development, public-private partnerships, exempt facilities, utilities, public and private educational institutions, housing and other developments and nonprofit institutions.

