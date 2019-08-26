C Spire fellowship program at iconic Nokia Bell Labs enters third year

Two C Spire employees will be leaving in September for a three-month rotational assignment at Nokia Bell Labs, the world-renowned research organization in information technology and communications, as part of a joint fellowship program between the companies and two of Mississippi’s leading universities.

The C Spire-Nokia Bell Labs Fellowship Program, now in its third year, offers college students majoring in computer science and computer or electrical engineering the opportunity to conduct relevant industry research alongside some of the world’s leading scientists, engineers and technologists.

Ole Miss seniors Bailee Bellevue and Jake McCall and Mississippi State senior John Grogan were the three student winners chosen from among a plethora of finalists that participated in the 2018-2019 program. Bellevue and Grogan were hired by C Spire following their graduation in May.

Bellevue, an RF design engineer from Mandeville, LA., plans to focus on wireless access while Grogan, an information security analyst and Clinton, MS native, plans to focus on security during their upcoming stint at Nokia Bell Labs in Murray Hill, New Jersey. They will be the third pair of C Spire employees to get a chance to work side-by-side with some of the world’s leading researchers.

The Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company has long supported academic excellence in colleges and universities, but in recent years also has focused on working with educators, schools and community-based training programs to help students and learners transition into the workforce and turn their education and training into a professional career.