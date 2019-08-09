Candidate questions tight GOP primary for Mississippi Senate

A state Senate candidate in Mississippi says he will contest the results of a Republican primary that’s neck-and-neck.
State Rep. Scott DeLano of Biloxi tells news outlets he wants to examine all election material.
DeLano and Biloxi City Councilwoman Dixie Newman ran in Tuesday’s primary in District 50 in Harrison County.
They remained within a few votes of each other as votes were counted election night. The next day, election officials found an electronic record of uncounted votes. Once those were added, Newman was ahead by a single vote.
The election hasn’t been certified because voters who forgot to bring identification to the polls have a week to show ID to have their ballot counted.
Republican Tommy Gollott of Biloxi held the Senate seat for decades but didn’t seek reelection.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info