Chao announces grant to support Gulf Coast train project

Federal funding has been awarded to Mississippi to support the return of passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, the secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday.
Mississippi is getting more than $21 million for infrastructure improvements, Elaine Chao said during the Coastal Region Transportation Summit in Biloxi. That includes a $4.3 million grant for the Southern Rail Commission to support the return of passenger rail service along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and $16.8 million to replace 12 bridges in rural Mississippi counties.
“Everywhere I go I bring money, and I’m not going to disappoint today,” Chao said.
Chao said the $225 million in grants through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program was awarded to 20 bridge projects in 18 states, with Mississippi one of only two states to get funding for two projects, The Sun Herald reported.
This is the first Restoration & Enhancement Grant, and Chao said she couldn’t think of a better project than Gulf Coast passenger rail service, for which Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, has worked so hard.
“His priorities are my priorities,” she said. “Whenever I see Senator Wicker, I think passenger rail.”
Wicker said the grant will be combined with other funds to put South Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana one step closer to achieving enhanced freight and passenger rail service.
“It’s going to be a huge job creator for Alabama and Mississippi,” he said of the restoration of train service that was discontinued 14 years before when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast on Aug. 29, 2005, damaging rails and stations.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info