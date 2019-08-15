Charles Curcio named Sr. Discipline Manager at Waggoner

Waggoner Engineering, Inc. has hired Charles Curcio PE, CFM, to serve as Sr. Discipline Manager and Client Account Manager for the Civil / Hydrology & Hydraulics discipline area.

Curcio has almost 40 years of experience in the industry as a project engineer on a wide variety of civil engineering projects that include transportation, drainage, erosion control, stormwater, site design work, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling.

A Certified Floodplain Manager and licensed Professional Engineer in Mississippi, Texas, and Georgia, Curcio holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University.