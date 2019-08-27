Charles Griffin named Adviser for American Law Institute publication

American Law Institute (ALI) has named Butler Snow attorney Charles E. Griffin an adviser for the institute’s newest publication, Restatement of the Law Third, Torts: Concluding Provisions.
Advisers are subject matter experts recommended to the ALI’s council by its reporters, director and deputy director. As an adviser, Griffin joins a group of more than 40 scholars and legal practitioners who have committed to reviewing drafts of the publication and providing input to reporters.
Torts: Concluding Provisions will cover a large and eclectic number of tort issues, including medical liability, vicarious liability, statutes of limitation, wrongful death and survival actions, among others. It will also cover topics not addressed in the previous edition and those that require updating since last publication.
The ALI is the leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize and improve the law. The organization publishes Restatements of the Law, Model Codes and Principles of Law, publications that are enormously influential in the courts and legislatures, as well as in legal scholarship and education.
Griffin also serves as an elected member of the ALI.
