Chastain to design curriculum for Phi Theta Kappa

Ragan Brackin Chastain has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) as a curriculum designer in the organization’s student engagement division.

Chastain will design and develop interactive and engaging online learning environments that provide opportunities for leadership development, honors programming, and service learning among the Society’s members and chapter advisors.

Prior to joining the Phi Theta Kappa staff, Chastain taught mathematics at Calhoun Community College in Tanner, Ala., for nine years. She was an award-winning advisor to PTK’s Sigma Lambda Chapter at Calhoun for six years and is an honorary member of that chapter, which received multiple awards under her leadership.

A native of Hatton, Ala., Chastain holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Huntingdon College in Alabama and a master’s degree in mathematics from The University of Tennessee. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in instructional leadership with a concentration in technology at The University of Alabama.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.