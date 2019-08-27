Chastain to design curriculum for Phi Theta Kappa

Ragan Brackin Chastain has joined Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) as a curriculum designer in the organization’s student engagement division.
Chastain will design and develop interactive and engaging online learning environments that provide opportunities for leadership development, honors programming, and service learning among the Society’s members and chapter advisors.
Prior to joining the Phi Theta Kappa staff, Chastain taught mathematics at Calhoun Community College in Tanner, Ala., for nine years. She was an award-winning advisor to PTK’s Sigma Lambda Chapter at Calhoun for six years and is an honorary member of that chapter, which received multiple awards under her leadership.
A native of Hatton, Ala., Chastain holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Huntingdon College in Alabama and a master’s degree in mathematics from The University of Tennessee. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in instructional leadership with a concentration in technology at The University of Alabama.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info