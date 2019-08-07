City overrides Mississippi mayor’s attempt to stop pay cut

Lawmakers of a Mississippi city have overridden the mayor’s attempt to veto a policy that would limit his travel and cut at least 15% of his salary.
The Sun Herald reports the Moss Point Board of Aldermen voted 5-3 Tuesday to override Mayor Mario King’s veto. Alderman Sherwood Bradford proposed the new policy as lawsuits mount against King, whose two-year reign has been littered with allegations of misconduct.
Current lawsuits accuse him of discriminating against older workers, harassing a city employee with a gun and using a firehouse as a “personal motel” for sex, among other allegations. He has denied the allegations.
Bradford’s proposed policy changes include restricting the carrying of firearms at City Hall, excluding police, and barring King from making press releases for anyone other than himself.
