City-owned warehouse collapses in north Mississippi

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the New Albany building fell down around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Mark Greenwood, who lives next door, says the collapse “shook the ground like an earthquake.”
No one was injured.
Union County Heritage Museum Director Jill Smith said the museum bought the building about a month ago and had deeded it to the city of New Albany.
The museum wants to use part of the property for parking, and New Albany Mayor Tim Kent says the city had been seeking to demolish the building.
Greenwood and Kent both say the building had deteriorated, with Kent saying the roof and floor had rotted, thanks to a leaking roof.
