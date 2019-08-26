Clifton Thach joins Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce has announced the addition of Clifton Thach as executive vice president. Thach, a Greenwood-area native, noted that he already knew most of the staff at Bank of Commerce and understands how important relationships are to them.
According to what he sees on a day-to-day basis, he says the culture at Bank of Commerce is personal, and he appreciates their focus on ag lending.
Thach holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi, a master’s degree from Delta State, and is a graduate of the School of Banking at LSU. He has served in leadership roles with United Way of Leflore County, Main Street Greenwood, and the Greenwood Leflore Chamber of Commerce. Also active in economic development and civic groups, he is a member of Delta Council and the Greenwood Rotary Club. He is married to the former Sarah Nell Walker, and they have three children who all attend First Presbyterian Church where Thach serves as an Elder.
