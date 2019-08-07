Coastal Mississippi announces Patrick Clay as Digital Content Manager

Coastal Mississippi has announced its latest addition to the Coastal Mississippi Communications and Engagement Department: Patrick Clay, Digital Content Manager.
The Coastal Mississippi Communications and Engagement Department is charged with the following: showcasing the vivid, varied character of coastal life through the development of unique and compelling content that inspires action; effectively communicating the incredible economic impact of the region’s tourism industry; and engaging with community partners, media members and industry stakeholders to foster stronger relationships.
An award-winning communications professional with years of experience in television, Clay brings his videography, photography, writing and editing skills to the destination marketing organization, where he will be managing and optimizing multiple platforms to maximize the digital promotion of the region.
