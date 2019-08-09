Coleman awarded Mississippi Vision Foundation’s St. Clair scholarship

Lauren Coleman, a 2017 graduate of the Mississippi State University has been named the 2019 recipient of the Mississippi Vision Foundation’s Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship for students of optometry.

Coleman, a third-year student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry, is a graduate of Kossuth High School and Mississippi State University with a BS in Biological Sciences. At MSU she was a member of Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society and Shackouls Honor College. She was also a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity and a Senator for the College of Arts and Sciences. At UABSO, she is Vice President for the Class of 2021, is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Optometrists, the American Optometric Student Association, and the Dean’s List.

The Helen Allison St. Clair Optometry Scholarship was established to honor the memory of long-time Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) Executive Director Helen Allison St. Clair.