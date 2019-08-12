Community Bank announces regional promotions

Community Bank has announced the promotion of Justin C. Martin and R. Scott Pickering.
Justin C. Martin has been named Chief Executive Officer for the Metro Jackson Region. Martin joined Community Bank in 2007, where he began as Assistant Vice President in Brandon, he was later named Executive Vice President while in Tupelo, and most recently served in the Pine Belt Region as first, Chief Operating Officer then being named Chief Executive Officer.
R. Scott Pickering has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer for the Pine Belt Region. Pickering has spent the entirety of his twelve year banking career with Community Bank, most recently serving as President, Jones County Division. Prior to assuming that role, Pickering served as Executive Vice President in Laurel and while on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was able to grow from Loan Officer to Senior Vice President.
