Community Bank hires Tracy Seale and Kristi Sessions

Tracy Seale has been named Payroll/ Human Resources Assistant. A native of Flora, Seale recently served as a Teller and has been in banking for one year. In her new role, Seale will assist with HR and payroll related job functions and provide support to Community Bank staff members system wide.

Tracy is married to Jerry, together they have three children, Brooke, Zachary, and Mollie. All are active members of First Baptist Church of Flora.

Kristi Sessions has joined Community Bank’s Human Resources Department as Vice President. A native of Brandon, Sessions has worked in Human Resources for twenty-four years, most recently serving as Director of Human Resources for Methodist Rehabilitation Center. In her new role, Sessions will be responsible for overseeing the Human Resources Department.

Sessions is a graduate of Old Dominion University in Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Sessions is the mother to two sons, Kaleb (20) and Cade (16). She attends Pinelake Church.