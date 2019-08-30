Community Bank promotes Ashton Johnston

Ashton Johnston has been named Internal Audit Officer. A native of Pearl, Johnston recently served as Internal Auditor and has been in banking for four years. In his new role, Johnston will perform and review operational and office audits covering a wide variety of business processes for the bank.
Johnston is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor in Accounting. He also completed his Internal Audit Certification this year.
He is married to Laken, they have one daughter, Ashlynn (3), and they attend Eastside Baptist Church in Pearl.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info