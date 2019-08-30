Community Bank promotes Ashton Johnston

Ashton Johnston has been named Internal Audit Officer. A native of Pearl, Johnston recently served as Internal Auditor and has been in banking for four years. In his new role, Johnston will perform and review operational and office audits covering a wide variety of business processes for the bank.

Johnston is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor in Accounting. He also completed his Internal Audit Certification this year.

He is married to Laken, they have one daughter, Ashlynn (3), and they attend Eastside Baptist Church in Pearl.