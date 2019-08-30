Community Bank’s Coast Region promotes Kelley, Delcambre and Black

Leslie Kelley has been named Senior Vice President of Business Development. Amy Delcambre has been named Senior Vice President. Dylan Black has been named Assistant Vice President.

A native of Ocean Springs, Kelley recently served as Vice President of Business Development and has been in banking for sixteen years. In her new role, Kelley will continue to provide leadership in Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Treasury Management Services for the entire Coast Region.

Kelley is a graduate of University of Mississippi School of Banking.

Active in her community, Kelley is Chairman of the Board for The Salvation Army of The Gulf Coast, Treasurer and Board Member of Leadership Gulf Coast, Member of Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Biloxi, and Member/ Immediate Past President of Ocean Springs Education Foundation.

She is married to Joey, together they have one son, Jacob (12), and they attend First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs.

A native of Biloxi, Delcambre recently served as Vice President and has been in banking for twenty-six years. In her new role, Delcambre will continue lending and managing the Lucedale office.

Delcambre is a graduate of University of Mississippi School of Banking.

Active in her community, Delcambre is Board Member of George County Chamber of Commerce, Member of Downtown Merchants of Lucedale, and Treasurer/Member of Kiwanis Club of Lucedale.

She is married to Christian, together they have one daughter Shelby. They attend Promiseland Assembly of God in Lucedale.

A native of Gulfport, Black recently served as Loan Officer and has been in banking for five years. In his new role, Black will be responsible for growing commercial and consumer loans, deposits, and developing bank relationships.

Black is a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a major in Accounting.

Active in his community, Black serves on the Coast Young Professionals Board of Directors, is an active member of Gulfport Main Street Association, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Carnival Association, and Home Builders Association of South Mississippi. He attends St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport.