Community Bank’s North Region promotes Lindsey and Ward

Angie Lindsey has been named Loan Officer. Jennifer Ward has been named Senior Vice President.
A native of Tupelo, Lindsey recently served as Loan Assistant and has been in banking for ten years. In her new role, Lindsey will continue to focus on assisting consumers with all of their banking needs.
Lindsey is a graduate of University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in Managerial Finance.
Active in her community, Lindsey is a member of Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and Civitan International.
She has a son, Peyton (14), together they attend First Baptist Church of Tupelo.
A native of Southaven, Ward recently served as Vice President and has been in banking for twenty-four years. In her new role, Ward will continue lending and managing the Hernando office.
Active in her community, Ward is a Board Member for Desoto County Economic Council, Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Group, Ambassador Chair for the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce, President of the Hernando High School Cheer Booster Club and a Member of Desoto County Business Women.
She is married to Brad, together they have two children, Garrett and Lauren, and they attend Longview Point Baptist Church in Hernando.
