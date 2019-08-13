Degenhart selected Hattiesburg Clinic Employee of the Quarter

Devon Degenhart has been selected as Hattiesburg Clinic’s Employee of the Second Quarter based on a brief, but impactful interaction with a patient in need.

Degenhart is a receptionist and patient account representative with Psychiatry – Lincoln Center. She has been an employee of Hattiesburg Clinic since 2017 and began working full-time at Psychiatry – Lincoln Center this year.

Degenhart was selected from nearly 70 nominations of clinic employees across various departments. She was chosen based on a testimonial from a patient, who had a question about setting up an appointment. Instead of Degenhart concluding the call, the woman said “She talked to me with kindness. She listened to me. That’s something that rarely happens anymore. I was heard.”.

Degenhart’s manager, Michelle McIlwain, said she felt her employee’s actions warranted recognition.