Democrat Hood wants 3 debates in Mississippi governor’s race

The Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor says no matter who wins the Republican nomination next week, he wants to debate that person three times before the general election.

Attorney General Jim Hood says Thursday that he watched the 30-minute Republican debate Wednesday night between Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and retired Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.

Hood said the format was too short for in-depth answers. He said he wants longer debates in the north, central and south of the state.

Hood won the Democratic nomination Aug. 6.

Reeves and Waller are competing in a Republican primary runoff Tuesday. The winner advances to the Nov. 5 ballot to face Hood, Constitution Party candidate Bob Hickingbottom and independent David Singletary.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant couldn’t seek a third term.