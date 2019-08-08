Dozens released after massive Mississippi immigration raids

Dozens of immigrant workers have been released a day after being detained in the largest immigration raid in a decade in the United States.
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials say 680 people were arrested in Wednesday’s raids.
But immigration lawyers say that by Thursday morning, about five busloads of people had been released.
The terms of the workers’ releases were unclear. It also was unclear whether any of those released were determined to be living in the country legally. ICE officials did not return telephone calls Thursday morning.
Officials had said Wednesday that they would release detainees who met certain conditions, such as pregnant women or those who hadn’t faced immigration proceedings previously.
Karla Vazquez-Elmore is a lawyer representing arrested workers. She said even those not arrested are terrified.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info