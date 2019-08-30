Employees honored for service at Mississippi State Hospital

Mississippi State Hospital honored employees with August anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital.

Service awards are given to MSH employees in the month of their date of hire, beginning with one year and followed by every fifth anniversary year. Employees receive a Certificate of Appreciation and a Service Award Pin.

The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc.

Mississippi State Hospital August service award recipients include: Front row (left to right): Kierra Smith (Jackson, 1 year), Polly Ross (Canton, 1 year), Jalonda Quinn (Brandon, 1 year). Back row (l-r): Brittany Thrash (Morton, 1 year), Jackie Fleming (Jackson, 35 years), Jennifer Giambrone (Clinton, 20 years), John Dawson (Madison, 1).