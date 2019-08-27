Entergy Mississippi adds 2 Customer Service Representatives

Two experienced Entergy Mississippi leaders will fill customer service roles for the company:
Leslie Howell-Turbeville, customer service representative, mid-state region, joined Entergy in 1995 assisting customers in the Jackson call center. Since then, she has worked as a clerk and lighting engineering associate in Madison, served in Clinton’s large projects group and held roles in the distribution operations center in Jackson. Howell-Turbeville has also held several leadership roles in the company, including lead operations coordinator and supervisor in contract lighting and contract meter services. In 2014 she transferred to a line supervisor position in the Grenada network. Howell-Turbeville earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belhaven College in 2003. She will be based in Grenada.
Dusty Shack, customer service representative, Brookhaven/McComb, began his career with Entergy in 2008 as a lineman and moved into an engineering associate role in 2017. Prior to joining Entergy, he worked in welding and heavy equipment operation. Shack earned an associate degree from Copiah Lincoln Community College and has taken religious studies courses through Leavell College.
