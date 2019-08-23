Fisher elected fellow of American College of Environmental Lawyers

The American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) has elected Butler Snow attorney Trudy D. Fisher as a fellow.
Fisher is one of only 25 new fellows who will be inducted at the college’s annual meeting in October. Each individual was selected for distinguished experience, high standards of practice and substantial contributions to the field of environmental law.
Fisher is a member of the American Bar Association, The Mississippi Bar, Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and the Environmental Council of the States. She received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women and her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.
The ACOEL is a professional association of distinguished lawyers who practice in the field of environmental law. Membership is by invitation, and members are recognized by their peers as preeminent in their field.
